Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
MIRO opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
