Mizuho Increases DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $44.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCP. Barclays dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DCP Midstream by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

