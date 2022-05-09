Mizuho Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $200.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 38.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

