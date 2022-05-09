Modiv (MDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
