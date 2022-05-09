Modiv (MDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,440 shares of company stock valued at $168,155.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

