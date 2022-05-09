Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/20/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

4/19/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

