monday.com (MNDY) to Release Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $123.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45. monday.com has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in monday.com by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

