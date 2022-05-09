Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Angela Strank Purchases 628 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Angela Strank bought 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,395.25).
MNDI traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,576.50 ($19.69). The stock had a trading volume of 581,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,808. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,707.39.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.
About Mondi (Get Rating)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
