Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $444.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.27.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 339.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

