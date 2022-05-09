Morgan Stanley Lowers Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target to GBX 156

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 162 ($2.02) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

