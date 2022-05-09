Morgan Stanley Trims Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price to €18.50

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale raised their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $13.30. 593,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,517,000. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

