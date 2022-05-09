Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million.
Shares of MSGM opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $21.86.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
