MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.39. 2,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,752. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 391.12%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

