MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $954.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

