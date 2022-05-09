Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

