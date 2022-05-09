Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

