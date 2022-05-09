Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. 5,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,478. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $849.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after buying an additional 132,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.