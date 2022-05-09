Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

