National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million.
Enerflex stock opened at C$7.93 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.
About Enerflex (Get Rating)
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.