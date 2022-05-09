National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.93 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

