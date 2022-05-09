National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.