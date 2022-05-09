National Bank Financial Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDVMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.81.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.47. 99,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,061. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.