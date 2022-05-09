National Bank Financial Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.