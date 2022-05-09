National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.50.

Shares of L opened at C$111.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$69.99 and a 1-year high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.