National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $85.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $83.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,414.29.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,159.48. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 106.21.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

