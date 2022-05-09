National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.55.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$46.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.92. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$44.56 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.