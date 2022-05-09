National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.64.

Shares of FNV opened at C$193.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$183.65. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

