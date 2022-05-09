National Bank Financial Comments on Savaria Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.85.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$15.24 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$15.15 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.94. The firm has a market cap of C$978.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.