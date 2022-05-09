National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

LUG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 in the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.