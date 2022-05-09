National Bankshares Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.18.
Shares of EDV stock traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.20. 400,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,411. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.71. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.56 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Recommended Stories
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.