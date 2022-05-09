National Bankshares Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.20. 400,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,411. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.71. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.56 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.