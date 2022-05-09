National Bankshares Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. CSFB increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.05. 638,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.75.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.0900672 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.