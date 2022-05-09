National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.03.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.80. 4,456,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.34.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 over the last ninety days.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.