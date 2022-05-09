National Bankshares Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$53.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.
IGM traded down C$0.78 on Monday, hitting C$36.64. 216,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.30 and a 12-month high of C$51.68.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
