National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

