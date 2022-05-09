National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. 46,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

