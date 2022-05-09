Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

