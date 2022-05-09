Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
