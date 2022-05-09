NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Sells $56,550.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.69. 79,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,022. The stock has a market cap of $785.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,003,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

