Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday.

NEPH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at $646,532,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

