Nerdy (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $3.38 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

