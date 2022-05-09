Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,483 shares of company stock worth $3,241,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

