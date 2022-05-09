New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,963. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.24%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

