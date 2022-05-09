New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.10 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $147.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $989.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

