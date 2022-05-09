NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NXRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
