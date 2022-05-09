NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

