Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

