NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Buys 823,821 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 823,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$1,047,076.49 ($737,377.81).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 1,517,813 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$1,596,739.28 ($1,124,464.28).

On Thursday, April 7th, Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 1,715,051 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$1,730,486.46 ($1,218,652.44).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 1,112,094 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$979,754.81 ($689,968.18).

On Friday, March 18th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 718,330 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$519,352.59 ($365,741.26).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 693,064 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$440,095.64 ($309,926.51).

On Thursday, March 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,862,619 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,025,752.15).

On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 356,323 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$231,609.95 ($163,105.60).

NICO Resources Limited engages in exploring, developing, evaluating, acquiring, and exploiting mineral resource projects. It holds interests in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project and Claude Hills Project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

