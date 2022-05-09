Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Keyvan Salehi Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000.
Shares of NHK traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,762. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
See Also
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.