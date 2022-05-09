Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Keyvan Salehi Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000.

Shares of NHK traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,762. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.