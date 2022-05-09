NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.44. 5,211,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,065. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NiSource by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NiSource by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NiSource by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

