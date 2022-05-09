Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Shares of NSR stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.70. 75,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.13 million and a PE ratio of -249.74. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.23.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

