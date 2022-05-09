Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of -277.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

