NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($37.89) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NORMA Group stock traded up €0.52 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.32 ($25.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($51.96). The firm has a market cap of $774.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.34.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

