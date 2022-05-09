Northland Securities Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $22.50 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

